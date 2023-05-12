Man dies following crash with tractor trailer in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died following a crash on I-40 East in Jefferson County Thursday night, according to a preliminary report obtained by WVLT News.

Around 7:50 p.m. a tractor trailer slowed down for construction zone traffic on I-40 East near mile marker 412. A car driving behind the truck did not see the traffic slowing and while attempting to avoid the truck, ran into the back of it, according to the report.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Ryan Purkey, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

