Police dog killed in summer 2022 ambush honored in Washington DC ceremony this week

K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30,2022 in Allen, Kentucky.
K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30,2022 in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC (WYMT) - Last week, two Eastern Kentucky law enforcement agencies received enough money through donations to go to the nation’s capital for National Police Week.

This week, officers were able to attend the events and pay tribute to 3 fallen officers and a K9 that were killed in an ambush in June 2022 in Floyd County.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department shared a video on Facebook showing K9 Handler Deputy Dusty Newsome paying tribute to Drago.

Drago was one of 25 police dogs killed in 2022 and was honored Thursday at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC.

You can watch the video from the ceremony below:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam...
Police identify rider killed in North Knox motorcycle crash
WVLT Morning Anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan try zorbing
What is ‘zorbing?’ | Only zorbing park in North America in Pigeon Forge
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning half-million dollar lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Tommy Duncan
Oneida man indicted in death of Scott County deputy

Latest News

Rescue crews leave Percy Priest Lake following a search for a missing boater.
Search underway for missing boater at Percy Priest Lake
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rounds impacting Mother’s Day weekend.
Steamy with scattered storms at times today through the weekend
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Scattered batches of rain through Saturday
Region 5 leaders said they found low ready graduate rates from 2021
Knox County leaders roll out five-year plan for district with low scores