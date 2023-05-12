Scattered showers and storms throughout the weekend

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking rain chances for Mother’s Day Weekend!
By Ben Cathey
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Off and on showers are slowly dwindling through the overnight, but you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy as we move throughout the weekend. For those with Mother’s Day plans you’ll want to keep a watch on the forecast as a few stray showers or storms could impact outdoor plans.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Any plans later on tonight look to be just fine as we are slowly drying out the later in the night we go before an additional batch of showers and downpours is set to move in for Saturday morning. It will be a mild and muggy start as temperatures are in the middle 60s as you head out the door with patchy dense fog possible where rain has fallen Friday evening.

Saturday afternoon will be a mixture of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the lower 80s and couple that with humidity it will feel even warmer. Showers and storms will be a factor as well for the afternoon as we add the daytime heating. It won’t be a total washout for the afternoon, but you’ll want to keep a close watch on the sky as showers and storms could briefly interrupt your plans!

LOOKING AHEAD

For Mother’s Day we are tracking a few spotty showers and storms as we head into the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be just fine with warm temperatures in the middle 80s and plenty of humidity.

Scattered to widespread showers will return to the forecast for Monday before winds change directions and usher in drier and cooler temperatures as the humidity will drop. Much of next week will stay cooler for the mornings with pleasant afternoons with highs staying close to average in the upper 70s.

