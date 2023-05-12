Search underway for missing boater at Percy Priest Lake

Multiple agencies are involved in the search.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A search is underway for a missing boater at Percy Priest Lake.

La Vergne Police said a boat capsized in the lake at about 1 a.m. Friday with six people on board. Five of them were able to make it to shore safely in the Poole Knobs Recreation Area, according to police.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is handling the search, along with Rutherford County Fire and Rescue and the La Vergne Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

