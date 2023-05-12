Steamy with scattered storms at times today through the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of off rain and storms move through at times on through Monday. Some of these will produce locally heavy rain at times and some “noisy” lightning-filled storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly to partly cloudy at times, with a stray shower possible. The high humidity keeps us warmer, with a low of only 61 degrees.

Rain and storms are isolated through midday to early afternoon, then scattered rain and storms develop and move through at times. This is when we have a 40% coverage of our area Friday. (Note in the hourly section of the free WVLT First Alert Weather app you can see the chances based on your precise location, updating based on the latest timing and pop-ups!)

We’re topping out at 78 degrees, but the high humidity makes it feel like it’s around 80 degrees. We also have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph, outside of a storm.

We stick with a 40% coverage of our area most of tonight, with a steamy low of only 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday comes with a 40% coverage, or scattered rain and storms, through the early afternoon hours. We’ll top out around 81 degrees, but that steamy air makes it feel warmer.

Sunday is mostly to partly cloudy at times, with spotty rain. We’ll top out around 85 degrees, then in the late afternoon to early evening a batch of storms moves our way. So, we’ll climb to a 40% coverage in the evening on Mother’s Day and that scattered coverage continues through Monday.

That climbs to a 60% coverage of our area Monday, with more on and off rain and storms. This is looking to taper off in the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll continue with upper 70s for a couple of day next week with lower humidity and a mostly dry stretch.

