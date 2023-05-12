Titans to open 2023 season at New Orleans, full schedule released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL released its entire schedule for the upcoming 2023 season Thursday.

The Tennessee titans will open the season in New Orleans and will play a Thursday night and Monday game this year.

The first home game comes in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The titans will play in London for the second time, taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15.

The final game of the regular season will be at home against AFC South rival Jacksonville.

Tennessee will face four quarterbacks that finished among the top 10 in passing yards last season. Not the best news considering Tennessee allowed an NFL-worst 4,761 passing yards last season.

They will also face four of the top five quarterbacks selected in the 2023 draft, including two games against C.J. Stroud and the Texans two against Anthony Richardson and the Colts.

Tennessee Titans 2023 Schedule

Sept. 10: at New Orleans

Sept. 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 24: at Cleveland

Oct. 1: vs. Cincinnati

Oct. 8: at Indianapolis

Oct. 15: vs. Baltimore (London)

Oct. 22: BYE

Oct. 29: vs. Atlanta

Nov. 2: at Pittsburgh (TNF)

Nov. 12: at Tampa Bay

Nov. 19: at Jacksonville

Nov. 26: vs. Carolina

Dec. 3: vs. Indianapolis

Dec. 11: at Miami (MNF)

Dec. 17: vs. Houston

Dec. 24: vs. Seattle

Dec. 31: at Houston

Jan. 7: vs. Jacksonville

