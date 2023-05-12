Top Seeded Lady Vols set for SEC Tournament opener

1) Tennessee to face 8) Florida to open up play in Fayetteville
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 22, 2022 - Head Coach Karen Weekly of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 22, 2022 - Head Coach Karen Weekly of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the 2022 NCAA Softball tournament regional game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics(Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics | Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After weather played havoc on Wednesday at the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament, Tennessee will face 8th-seeded Florida on Friday morning at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network as it opens tournament action at Bogle Park.

Originally scheduled to open Thursday night, rain and storms passing through Fayetteville on Wednesday forced a change in the tournament schedule and pushed UT’s first game back to Friday morning.

BROADCAST INFO

Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Michele Smith (analyst), Jessica Mendoza (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) calling the action.

Tennessee will face a familiar foe in Florida, having already played the Gators in a three-game series earlier in the season.

The Lady Vols swept the series and out-scored Florida 30-17. In games two and three, UT erased a six-run and four-run deficit, respectively, to take the series. The Lady Vols run-ruled the Gators in game one.

SEC CHAMPIONS

UT enters the SEC Tournament as the regular-season champions – claiming its first regular-season title since 2007. Tennessee led the league wire-to-wire and clinched its crown on May 6 with a 4-2 victory over South Carolina.

Tennessee has won the SEC Tournament title 12 times, the lady coming back in 2011.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam...
Police identify rider killed in North Knox motorcycle crash
WVLT Morning Anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan try zorbing
What is ‘zorbing?’ | Only zorbing park in North America in Pigeon Forge
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning half-million dollar lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
Tennessee Softball
Tennessee’s SEC Softball Tournament opener delayed

Latest News

Tennessee Softball
Tennessee’s SEC Softball Tournament opener delayed
Tennessee Vols catcher
Taylor’s grand slam leads Vols to midweek win over Austin Peay
Asheville Tourists
Baseball VFLs shining in the minors
NCAA Regional in Westfield, Indiana
Gilly leads Lady Vols through first round of NCAA Regionals