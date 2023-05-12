Top Seeded Lady Vols set for SEC Tournament opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After weather played havoc on Wednesday at the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament, Tennessee will face 8th-seeded Florida on Friday morning at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network as it opens tournament action at Bogle Park.

Originally scheduled to open Thursday night, rain and storms passing through Fayetteville on Wednesday forced a change in the tournament schedule and pushed UT’s first game back to Friday morning.

BROADCAST INFO

Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Michele Smith (analyst), Jessica Mendoza (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) calling the action.

Tennessee will face a familiar foe in Florida, having already played the Gators in a three-game series earlier in the season.

The Lady Vols swept the series and out-scored Florida 30-17. In games two and three, UT erased a six-run and four-run deficit, respectively, to take the series. The Lady Vols run-ruled the Gators in game one.

SEC CHAMPIONS

UT enters the SEC Tournament as the regular-season champions – claiming its first regular-season title since 2007. Tennessee led the league wire-to-wire and clinched its crown on May 6 with a 4-2 victory over South Carolina.

Tennessee has won the SEC Tournament title 12 times, the lady coming back in 2011.

