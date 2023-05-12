TVA asking for public input on closing Kingston plant

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority asked for the public’s opinion on options for the future of the Kingston Fossil Plant.

They hoped to close it down. It’s the site of the worst coal ash spill in the country when 5.4 million cubic yards of it spilled in Dec. of 2008.

Since then, the company behind the cleanup faced lawsuits from workers, families, and the county.

Jacobs Engineering was blamed for the illnesses and deaths that the lawsuits claimed came from exposure to the chemicals in the ash.

TVA officials asked for the public to decide the future of the plant. The options are either a natural gas plant or solar energy and storage.

There will be two open houses to give feedback, one on June 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rockwood High School and on June 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kingston Community Center.

You can also give feedback online until July 3.

