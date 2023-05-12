What is artificial intelligence? A class in East Tennessee is looking to teach people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Artificial intelligence is growing quickly, but not too many people understand it yet. If you’re in that boat, you can learn about AI in Knoxville.

You might have heard of ChatGPT, one of many examples of artificial intelligence, but probably haven’t used it yet.

“We’re at a real inflection point in artificial intelligence and how it impacts every day life,” Patrick Hunt said, Chief Evangelist for Lirio, a Knoxville-based AI company.

Hunt is leading a series of AI classes at the East Tennessee History Center to show people the basics of the technology, and to discuss its future.

“It’s software that approaches human intelligence,” Hunt said. “It doesn’t mimic it. It’s not exactly the same thing. But it gets really close in being able to infer and make decisions.”

Hunt said the goal is to show people different examples of AI technology and how to use it, that way they can adapt to the rapidly advancing technology.

Hunt showed us how ChatGPT works. It’s similar to Google, but a step up. You put in what you want it to do, and it scours the internet for websites and articles on that topic. Then, it spits out the info within seconds.

“It’s very quickly writing multiple paragraphs of text about the history of Market Square,” Hunt said.

Hunt showed off another AI program called DALL-E. It’s similar to ChatGPT, but it generates pictures.

Hunt asked DALL-E to generate futuristic, utopian pictures of market square in Knoxville. About 10 seconds later, it created four different pictures of what that might look like.

Hunt said he also discusses the future of AI in the class, the possible dangers of it, and why companies and governments need to be careful as they develop the new technology.

There are two AI classes left. They’re set to take place the next two Thursdays at noon, at the East Tennessee History Center.

