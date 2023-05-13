Dolly Parton opens Big Bear Mountain

Big Bear Mountain becomes Dollywood’s largest investment at $25 million.
WVLT News at 5 pm
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests at Dollywood can now go on the hunt for a big bear as Dolly Parton comes to the park to open Big Bear Mountain.

Previous Coverage: Dollywood’s newest coaster set to open on Friday

The newest coaster near three-quarters of a mile long at 48 miles per hour, making it the park’s longest ride. A child as small as 3 feet can ride.

“3, 2, 1 let her go, boys!” said Dolly Parton as the first riders launched from the train station.

The new ride comes with three launches and two tunnel pass-throughs and multiple bunny hops, and the kids are already loving it.

“I think about how awesome it is, how fast it’s going to be. I think it’s a really good place to be,” said the Booth family who were the first to ride the coaster.

Parton said the theme of this ride comes from a story her family would tell during her childhood.

“You tell stories you can relate to, and we thought a great theme would be to be on the ride to hear the bear coming after you. You can hear the claw and roar and all that so we’re trying to catch Big Bear,” said Parton.

Previous Coverage: Coaster enthusiasts look forward to newest Dollywood ride

It’s an attraction the whole family can enjoy.

“This is our first check in our long list of attractions and experiences that are coming like in October, HeartSong Lodge and Resort getting ready. It’s going to be awesome,” said President of Dollywood Eugene Naughton.

Previous Coverage: What’s coming at Dollywood’s HeartSong Resort?

At the opening of HeartSong, Dollywood plans to announce the 2024 attraction.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevierville
The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the...
Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale
A man died after crashing into a tractor trailer Thursday night, according to officials with...
Man dies following crash with tractor trailer in Jefferson Co.
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opened a new super store clearance center.
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opens new clearance center

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Two people dead in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
For just five dollars and five canned goods, you can get admission to any of the Top Concepts...
Some East TN residents can get discount admission to Sevier County attractions
Dolly Parton Opens Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood
Dolly Parton Opens Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood
Local appreciation days at several Sevier County Attractions including Lumberjack Feud.
Sevier County attractions support Sevier County Food Ministries for Local Days