‘Heart and soul’ | Thank a nurse this week for National Nurses Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Nurses Week is from May 6 through 12, WVLT News spoke to a woman who has been a nurse on the front lines for more than 20 years.

Dr. Karthik Krishnan an Allergist at the Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center in Knoxville said nurses make his job so much easier.

“So the nurses are kind of the heart and soul of our medical team. We have a lot of different people involved, and everyone’s very important, but the nurses are probably the most important because they do a lot of the heavy lifting,” said Krishnan.

He said nurses are responsible for bringing patients in and out, checking vitals and really the ones developing the relationship with the patients.

“We really have to rely heavily on the nurses to help us out,” said Krishnan.

Laurie Potter has been a nurse for more than 20 years. She started as a nurse in the Air Force and then years later became a nurse practitioner because she wanted to be able to do even more. She now works at the Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center in Knoxville with Dr. Krishnan.

“I think I just wanted to become a nurse because I wanted to help people,” said Potter. “I’ve been helped so much in my life growing up and different illnesses, and I just wanted to give back.

Nurses Week ends May 12 because it’s Florence Nightingale’s birthday, the woman who is said to be the founder of modern nursing. With recent scientific advancements and medicine constantly evolving the job of a nurse is constantly changing but the main goal remains the same: caring for a patient.

“The biggest change I’ve seen really is just how we can help people even more. The medications we have to offer and just being a nurse practitioner now, I feel like I can really help just assess the patient and not just treat them but get to know them as a person,” said Potter.

Potter said it means the world to her when she can help a patient and see them heal.

“I think if you know a nurse let them know how much you appreciate them. It means a lot to hear that because it’s a hard job and especially with things going through the world like COVID, we all need that support and the nurses need that too,” said Potter.

