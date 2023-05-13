Isolated storms this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog across the area on this Saturday morning. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 80s once again with lots of humidity.

We’ll see a few storms pop-up in the afternoon, but overall, the heat and humidity will be the biggest winners.

Overnight, a few lingering rain drops will be around with temperatures near 65 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

For Mother’s Day we are tracking a few spotty showers and storms as we head into the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be just fine with warm temperatures in the middle 80s and plenty of humidity.

Scattered to widespread showers will return to the forecast for Monday before winds change directions and usher in drier and cooler temperatures as the humidity will drop. Much of next week will stay cooler for the mornings with pleasant afternoons with highs staying close to average in the upper 70s.

