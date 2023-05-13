Isolated storms this afternoon

Spotty storms with us for the weekend, then cooler next week.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog across the area on this Saturday morning. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 80s once again with lots of humidity.

We’ll see a few storms pop-up in the afternoon, but overall, the heat and humidity will be the biggest winners.

Overnight, a few lingering rain drops will be around with temperatures near 65 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

For Mother’s Day we are tracking a few spotty showers and storms as we head into the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be just fine with warm temperatures in the middle 80s and plenty of humidity.

Scattered to widespread showers will return to the forecast for Monday before winds change directions and usher in drier and cooler temperatures as the humidity will drop. Much of next week will stay cooler for the mornings with pleasant afternoons with highs staying close to average in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville officials confirmed there was a shooting Friday night in Sevier County.
K-9 shot, multiple hurt in Sevier Co. officer-involved shooting
A man died after crashing into a tractor trailer Thursday night, according to officials with...
Man dies following crash with tractor trailer in Jefferson Co.
The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the...
Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opened a new super store clearance center.
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opens new clearance center

Latest News

Warm and muggy with a few storms Saturday
Scattered showers and storms throughout the weekend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rounds impacting Mother’s Day weekend.
Steamy with scattered storms at times today through the weekend
Another round of rain on the way for Saturday
Steamy with scattered storms at times today through the weekend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rounds impacting Mother’s Day weekend.
Steamy with scattered storms at times today through the weekend