Judge dismisses 44 charges including rape, oppression against former Tennessee deputy

Former Hamilton County deputy Daniel Wilkey was accused of a forced baptism, groping girls and more.
A judge dismissed a 44-count indictment on Friday against a former Tennessee sheriff’s deputy...
A judge dismissed a 44-count indictment on Friday against a former Tennessee sheriff’s deputy that included charges of rape, sexual battery, oppression and extortion.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A judge dismissed a 44-count indictment on Friday against a former Tennessee sheriff’s deputy that included charges of rape, sexual battery, oppression and extortion.

The move by Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman came after a prosecutor said he “sees no avenue of prosecution” in the case against former Hamilton County deputy Daniel Wilkey, news outlets reported.

“Justice demands this case be dismissed,” Steelman said.

Special prosecutor Kevin Allen filed a motion to dismiss the case because he said former Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston failed to provide him with case files and other investigative avenues including a review of civil litigation did not support prosecution.

Multiple lawsuits had accused Wilkey of misconduct during traffic stops, including an illegal drug search, a forced baptism and groping girls.

Wilkey’s attorney, Benjamin McGowan, released a statement that said his family is grateful for the thorough investigation.

“His findings, through painstaking analysis of the evidence, corroborate what we have maintained since the beginning: that the former district attorney’s criminal charges against Mr. Wilkey were factually unfounded and should never have been filed,” the statement said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevierville
A man died after crashing into a tractor trailer Thursday night, according to officials with...
Man dies following crash with tractor trailer in Jefferson Co.
The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the...
Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opened a new super store clearance center.
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opens new clearance center

Latest News

FILE: McDonald’s and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy...
McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Isolated storms this afternoon
The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the...
Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale
The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the...
Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale