Lady Vols rally but fall short in NCAA Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - he 14th-ranked Tennessee women’s tennis team battled hard, but its late comeback fell just short as it dropped the match to No. 2 Texas A&M, 4-1, Friday afternoon at Mitchell Tennis Center.

After trailing 3-0, the Lady Vols never gave in, battling back from first set deficits on Courts 2, 3 and 6 to even up the individual matches and force third sets, but the Aggies closed out the clinch with a winner on Court 5, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

GOT A WINNER ON 6!!!



Lauren battles back to blank Mireles in the third set and win, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0!!



Texas A&M 3, Lady Vols 1#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/ghjPwr1AgR — Tennessee Women's Tennis (@Vol_WTennis) May 12, 2023

Mertena, Kuczer and Elza Tomase head to the NCAA Singles Championship in Orlando, Florida, which will take place from May 22 to May 27.

#2 Texas A&M 4, #14 Tennessee 1

Singles1. #2 Mary Stoiana (TAM) def. #21 Elza Tomase (TENN) 6-2, 6-1

2. #58 Salma Ewing (TAM) vs. #27 Rebeka Mertena (TENN) 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 3-5, unfinished

3. #68 Mia Kupres (TAM) vs. #48 Daria Kuczer (TENN) 6-3, 2-6, 5-6, unfinished

4. #108 Jayci Goldsmith (TAM) def. Eleonora Molinaro (TENN) 6-3, 6-4

5. Daria Smetannikov (TAM) def. Esther Adeshina (TENN) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

6. Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) def. Jeanette Mireles (TAM) 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

