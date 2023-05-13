Police: Innocent bystander dead after East Nashville shooting


By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman outside 643 S. 7th Street.

Police said Letha R. Hayes, 53, was an innocent victim who was hit by gunfire after people in an SUV fired at two men nearby.

Hayes died at the scene.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. Later in the morning, a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police said they believe the man was one of the intended targets of the gunfire. Police said he didn’t cooperate with them.

Detectives are working to get leads and identify the person or people responsible for the gunfire. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in murder cases.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevier County
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
After the ceremony, a gun accidentally discharged, according to Lenoir High School officials.
Gun accidentally discharges at East Tenn. high school graduation, officials say
For just five dollars and five canned goods, you can get admission to any of the Top Concepts...
Some East TN residents can get discount admission to Sevier County attractions

Latest News

"We use hickory and oak wood that's actually just split for us right down the road and we...
BBQ becomes front and center in Sevierville
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Some heavy downpours possible as on and off storms move through today
Details about the festival coming up this weekend and what you'll find at Trotter's Whole Hog...
Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival Details
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning
Zoo Knoxville representatives are asking people to donate any bamboo on their property to help...
Zoo Knoxville asking for bamboo donations