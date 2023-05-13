Police investigating shooting in Sevier Co.

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department confirmed with WVLT News there was a shooting in Sevier County Friday night.

Officials confirmed a K-9 officer was shot during the incident and underwent surgery. At least two people were seriously injured, according to officials.

An officer was injured as well but not shot, according to officials.

Officers and deputies were making an arrest when the K-9 was shot, according to officials.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was leading the investigation.

There was no active shooter as of 9:45 p.m., according to police.

No other details were released.

