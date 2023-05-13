Police: Suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at armed driver

Police in Las Vegas say a man with a gun was shot and killed by a motorist who was also armed in a possible carjacking. (Source: KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating a possible carjacking that turned into a deadly shooting.

KVVU reports that officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a call about a white Mercedes-Benz with spray paint on it driving recklessly through a neighborhood near the airport.

When officers arrived, the man reportedly ran away and headed into traffic. The officers lost sight of the suspect but heard two gunshots.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said that is when the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Marco Andres Vazquez, began pointing a gun at passing traffic.

Johansson said Vazquez stopped a passing vehicle to possibly carjack them and pointed a gun at the driver.

The driver of that vehicle was also armed and ended up shooting Vazquez, police said.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital but ended up dying from his injuries.

Police did not immediately identify the driver involved but said they have been working with them in their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam...
Police identify rider killed in North Knox motorcycle crash
WVLT Morning Anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan try zorbing
What is ‘zorbing?’ | Only zorbing park in North America in Pigeon Forge
The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the...
Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
Tommy Duncan
Oneida man indicted in death of Scott County deputy

Latest News

FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football...
Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson
This undated photo shows Harold Thompson, who was jailed on a murder charge in the death of his...
Texas woman killed by boyfriend after having an abortion, police say
In this undated product photo released by Astellas Pharma, a box and container of the drug...
New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival