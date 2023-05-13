Pop-up storms expected for Mother’s Day

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking several chances for rain.
Showers and storms make a return as we head into Sunday afternoon
Showers and storms make a return as we head into Sunday afternoon(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and storms will make a return as we head into our Sunday, but where we don’t see much rain it will be warm and muggy. Thankfully signs of relief from the humidity are on the way, but we have to get through a few chances of rain as we begin the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight we stay mostly quiet with a few passing showers possible, but a mild start is on the way for Sunday morning. Many areas wake up in the middle 60s in the morning with some patchy fog. A stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out, but the better chance for rain comes during the afternoon.

Any plans you have for Mother’s Day, during the afternoon hours will have to be watched as showers and a few storms begin to pop-up. Highs will be on the warmer side with many areas in the middle 80s, but once you factor in the humidity it will feel even warmer. Make sure to stay cool if you plan on spending time outside as well as apply the sunscreen.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers and storms won’t go anywhere as we head into Monday as we see another round of rain pushing through. While it won’t be a complete washout, Monday looks to be the day with the most coverage of rain. Temperatures are a little cooler as well with many areas closer to average in the middle 70s.

Rain chances look to stick around for Tuesday as well with scattered storms, but lower humidity and drier weather arrives for Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure you stay tuned to the WVLT First Alert Weather App for the latest updates.

Warm and muggy with a few storms
Warm and muggy with a few storms(WVLT)

