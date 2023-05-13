Some East TN residents can get discount admission to Sevier County attractions

Top Concepts Attractions host Sevier County Local Appreciation Week to support Sevier County Food Ministries.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Top Concepts in Pigeon Forge is hosting local appreciation days to support Sevier County Food Ministries May 13 through 21.

For just five dollars and five canned goods, you can get admission to any of the Top Concepts attractions if you live in Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Hamblen and Blount Counties.

Top Concepts include TopJump Trampoline Park and Extreme Area, Toy Box Mini Golf, Crave Golf Club and Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud.

The canned food items will be donated to Sevier County Food Ministries to support their ongoing mission to make sure no go goes hungry.

Anyone interested must show a valid ID for the local deals.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevierville
A man died after crashing into a tractor trailer Thursday night, according to officials with...
Man dies following crash with tractor trailer in Jefferson Co.
The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the...
Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opened a new super store clearance center.
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opens new clearance center

Latest News

Dolly Parton Opens Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood
Dolly Parton Opens Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood
Local appreciation days at several Sevier County Attractions including Lumberjack Feud.
Sevier County attractions support Sevier County Food Ministries for Local Days
A judge dismissed a 44-count indictment on Friday against a former Tennessee sheriff’s deputy...
Judge dismisses 44 charges including rape, oppression against former Tennessee deputy
FILE: McDonald’s and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy...
McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl