Some East TN residents can get discount admission to Sevier County attractions

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Top Concepts in Pigeon Forge is hosting local appreciation days to support Sevier County Food Ministries May 13 through 21.

For just five dollars and five canned goods, you can get admission to any of the Top Concepts attractions if you live in Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Hamblen and Blount Counties.

Top Concepts include TopJump Trampoline Park and Extreme Area, Toy Box Mini Golf, Crave Golf Club and Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud.

The canned food items will be donated to Sevier County Food Ministries to support their ongoing mission to make sure no go goes hungry.

Anyone interested must show a valid ID for the local deals.

