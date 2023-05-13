Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say

Chloe Courtney, 18, was hanging out of the back passenger side window when the truck ran off the road, the THP report said.
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.(WSMV)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Joshua Chesney, 18, was driving a Ford F250 north on Highway 144, or Ailor Gap. The truck then ran off the right side of the road and into the ditch.

THP officials said that Chloe Courtney, 18, was hanging out the back passenger side window when the truck ran off the road, which caused her to fall out of the window.

The back right tire of the truck ran over Courtney when she fell, and she was killed, the report said.

The report stated that all parties had admitted to drinking before the crash. Chesney was given the standardized field sobriety tests, which THP officials said he performed poorly.

Chesney also refused to give consent for a blood draw, and THP officials obtained a search warrant for a forced blood draw.

Chesney was charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. THP officials said that other charges are pending.

