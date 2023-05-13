TVA offers public access to East Tennessee dams for the first time since 9/11

Groups of 20 will be allowed to see the inside of these TVA facilities as people will be selected using a lottery system.
Groups of 20 will be allowed to see the inside of these TVA facilities as people will be selected using a lottery system.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORRIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 9/11, security at one of Tennessee’s biggest employers and power suppliers became top priority and they stopped offering access to the public.

“You never could just walk up and walk in but it was a lot more accessible,” said Scott Brooks with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

To commemorate the 90th anniversary of TVA, they felt like this was the year to finally change a more than 20-year trend and open some of the dams for the public to see after the federal government classified those facilities as critical infrastructure.

“Critical infrastructure means that if anything happened to one of these facilities a dam, a coal plant, a nuclear plant, that means it bad for the entire valley because that’s electricity that we can’t generate,” said Brooks.

Tours will be offered to the public at the following locations and dates:

  • Kentucky Dam – June 2 and June 9
  • Raccoon Mountain – June 23 and July 14
  • Norris Dam – July 7 and August 11
  • Chickamauga Dam – July 21 and August 25
  • Fontana Dam – July 28
  • Wilson Dam – August 4 and August 18
  • Pickwick Dam – September 8

Each date will only be open to 20 people, who will be selected at random using a lottery system according to Brooks.

“We’re going to try to take people beyond just the power house which is the generating here at Norris and these other dams we want to take them to places where you can’t fit a dozen or two dozen people at a time,” said Brooks.

Thousands have already put their name in the running for these tours as many eagerly await to learn more and get a behind the scenes look at one of the biggest power providers in the region.

For more information and an easy way to apply to be a part of one of these tours you can follow this link to TVA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam...
Police identify rider killed in North Knox motorcycle crash
WVLT Morning Anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan try zorbing
What is ‘zorbing?’ | Only zorbing park in North America in Pigeon Forge
The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the...
Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
Tommy Duncan
Oneida man indicted in death of Scott County deputy

Latest News

Sevierville officials confirmed there was a shooting Friday night in Sevier County.
Police investigating shooting in Sevier Co.
The recall could cover nearly a quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways.
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
Warm and muggy with a few storms Saturday
Scattered showers and storms throughout the weekend
Tennessee Valley Authority officials asked for the public’s input on what to do after they shut...
TVA asking for public input on closing Kingston plant