TVA offers public access to East Tennessee dams for the first time since 9/11

NORRIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 9/11, security at one of Tennessee’s biggest employers and power suppliers became top priority and they stopped offering access to the public.

“You never could just walk up and walk in but it was a lot more accessible,” said Scott Brooks with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

To commemorate the 90th anniversary of TVA, they felt like this was the year to finally change a more than 20-year trend and open some of the dams for the public to see after the federal government classified those facilities as critical infrastructure.

“Critical infrastructure means that if anything happened to one of these facilities a dam, a coal plant, a nuclear plant, that means it bad for the entire valley because that’s electricity that we can’t generate,” said Brooks.

Tours will be offered to the public at the following locations and dates:

Kentucky Dam – June 2 and June 9

Raccoon Mountain – June 23 and July 14

Norris Dam – July 7 and August 11

Chickamauga Dam – July 21 and August 25

Fontana Dam – July 28

Wilson Dam – August 4 and August 18

Pickwick Dam – September 8

Each date will only be open to 20 people, who will be selected at random using a lottery system according to Brooks.

“We’re going to try to take people beyond just the power house which is the generating here at Norris and these other dams we want to take them to places where you can’t fit a dozen or two dozen people at a time,” said Brooks.

Thousands have already put their name in the running for these tours as many eagerly await to learn more and get a behind the scenes look at one of the biggest power providers in the region.

For more information and an easy way to apply to be a part of one of these tours you can follow this link to TVA’s website.

