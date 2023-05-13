Two people dead in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say

By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after two people were found dead in South Knoxville on Saturday morning.

At around 9:00 a.m., KPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike.

Crisis negotiators were requested because there may have been an armed suspect still inside the house. They attempted to make contact with anybody inside the home but were unsuccessful.

Officers eventually made entry into the home and found two people dead.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, KPD officials said.

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Saturday, May 13, 2023

