UT Softball to play for SEC Tournament title

Top seed Tennessee edges 5 seed Alabama 7-6 to advance to finals
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 11, 2023 - Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 11, 2023 - Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics(Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics | Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee gets three home runs, including a grand slam from Lair Beautae, to beat Alabama 7-6 and advance to Saturday’s SEC Tournament championship game.

The top seeded Lady Vols will face 10 seed S. Carolina for the title. The Gamecocks, who dropped two of three to Tennessee in the final weekend of the regular season, defeated Auburn to advance.

All-SEC performer Kiki Milloy also homered Friday night, her 23rd of the season, to help propel UT. Milloy is the only player in D-1 Softball to have 20 plus home runs and 30 plus stolen bases this season.

The Lady Vols and Lady Gamecocks will go at it Saturday afternoon at 3:00 P.M. on ESPN. The regular season conference champs trying for their first tournament title since 2011.

