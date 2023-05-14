BBQ becomes front and center in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville smells a little more savory these days as Trotter’s Whole Hog BBQ smokes their meats for 24 hours.

This will be the first year Trotter’s has been able to participate in the Bloomin’ BBQ Music and Food Festival in downtown Sevierville. Trotter’s Chef David Rule said he’s excited about the festival and the restaurant being able to showcase its products.

“We like to utilize the whole pig. It’s good for us good for the farmers. These come from Satterfield Family Farm just up the road in Kodak. We’ve cooked it low and slow now for about 24 hours and here’s the fun part. We get to start picking it apart,” said Rule.

Nan Brown loves her job. She gets to prepare the meat with an in-house dry rub before it’s on the smoker for 24 hours.

“So scoring it will have just cut the meat a little bit of the smoke to penetrate in there just a little bit more. A little bit more of that good flavor in there. I really love the whole hog aspect. I think that’s something that not a lot of places do. It takes a lot of time, a lot of care,” said Brown.

This year Trotter’s will host the late-night jam session with Biscuit.

“We’ll be hosting the late-night jam on Saturday night after the Sawyer Brown concert here at Trotter’s where people come and they’ll bring their instruments and just kind of jam around,” added Rule.

Whether you’re enjoying toe-tapping tunes, devouring the nation’s best BBQ or simply enjoying the sights and sounds of one of the southeast’s top festivals, Bloomin’ BBQ is a weekend of fun for the whole family.

Friday, May 19 | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 | 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

"We use hickory and oak wood that's actually just split for us right down the road and we produce embers in our firebox," said David Rule. (WVLT)

Now open in Downtown Sevierville. (WVLT)

