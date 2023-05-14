Elderly woman dies in Mother’s Day fire

Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at 4301 Strolling Drive that took the life of an elderly woman.
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at 4301 Strolling Drive that took the life of an elderly woman.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department responded to a deadly fire early Sunday morning that took the life of one woman, according to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

At around 3:30 a.m., Knox County Emergency Communications District received a call from a person that a home at 4301 Strolling Drive was on fire. The caller told dispatch that the house was engulfed in flames and that the back part of the house had collapsed.

Wilbanks also said that neighbors had tried to get into the house before fire crews arrived to try and extinguish the flames.

Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at 4301 Strolling Drive that took the life of an elderly woman.(Knoxville Fire Department)

When fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed. KFD crews tried to extinguish the fire but were quickly pushed back outside because of how intense the fire was. Crews were forced to fight the fire from the outside of the house.

When the majority of the flames were out, crews were able to get inside and search for any occupants. They found an elderly woman who had died in the back of the house where the majority of the fire had been discovered.

The house is a total loss, Wilbanks said. Knoxville Fire Investigators are working to determine a cause.

