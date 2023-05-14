Few storms and plenty of humidity Monday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking more chances for rain.
Scattered storms and plenty of humidity Monday afternoon
Scattered storms and plenty of humidity Monday afternoon(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances will slowly diminish through the overnight and patchy dense fog will settle in as we move into Monday morning. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy for Monday and Tuesday though as scattered showers and storms return during the afternoon.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and storms will slowly fade as we move through the first half of the night, but for areas that saw rainfall during the afternoon it will help lead to patchy dense fog at times. We’ll see another mild and muggy start to Monday morning with lower 60s to start before we warm into the afternoon as sunshine moves in.

Monday afternoon will be similar to the last couple of days as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are heading into the lower 80s with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Outdoor plans will be okay, but you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky with storms and lightning around through the early evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

More widespread rain arrives Tuesday with some heavy at times during the day. Temperatures are setting up to be a little cooler thanks to the extra cloud cover around. If you are looking for the best day to get outside and enjoy, Wednesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity.

Humidity will return starting Thursday and continues for the end of the week. That will give us a better chance of scattered showers and storms especially into next Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned to the WVLT First Alert Weather App as we track the latest on the rain.

Scattered showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday
Scattered showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevier County
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
After the ceremony, a gun accidentally discharged, according to Lenoir High School officials.
Gun accidentally discharges at East Tenn. high school graduation, officials say
For just five dollars and five canned goods, you can get admission to any of the Top Concepts...
Some East TN residents can get discount admission to Sevier County attractions

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Some heavy downpours possible as on and off storms move through today
Showers and storms make a return as we head into Sunday afternoon
Pop-up storms expected for Mother’s Day
Rain chances sticking around to start the week
Pop-up storms expected for Mother’s Day
Scattered showers and storms Mother's Day
Pop-up storms expected for Mother’s Day