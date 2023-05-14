Few storms and plenty of humidity Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances will slowly diminish through the overnight and patchy dense fog will settle in as we move into Monday morning. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy for Monday and Tuesday though as scattered showers and storms return during the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and storms will slowly fade as we move through the first half of the night, but for areas that saw rainfall during the afternoon it will help lead to patchy dense fog at times. We’ll see another mild and muggy start to Monday morning with lower 60s to start before we warm into the afternoon as sunshine moves in.

Monday afternoon will be similar to the last couple of days as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are heading into the lower 80s with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Outdoor plans will be okay, but you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky with storms and lightning around through the early evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

More widespread rain arrives Tuesday with some heavy at times during the day. Temperatures are setting up to be a little cooler thanks to the extra cloud cover around. If you are looking for the best day to get outside and enjoy, Wednesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity.

Humidity will return starting Thursday and continues for the end of the week. That will give us a better chance of scattered showers and storms especially into next Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned to the WVLT First Alert Weather App as we track the latest on the rain.

Scattered showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday (WVLT)

