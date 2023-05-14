Knoxville police investigating shooting after 2 shot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting where two people were shot in the Morningside Gardens area Sunday afternoon.
One victim was found in the Magnolia Ave. and Randolph St. area while a second victim was found on Van Gilder St., according to officials.
“Both were transported to an area hospital,” officials said. “One of the victims had possible life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”
The KPD Homicide Unit was leading the investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.
