Lady Vols Softball find out their next challenge on the road to a championship

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols will face Northern Kentucky in the first round of the Knoxville Regional.

The University of Tennessee will host Louisville and Indiana as well.

The Lady Vols are entering the tournament as the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament.

The first round starts Friday, May 19, as a double-elimination.

