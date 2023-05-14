Mudslide closes road in Anderson Co.

A mudslide closed a road in Anderson County Sunday, according to officials with the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.
A downed tree closed a section of Pop Hollow Rd. in Anderson Co.
A downed tree closed a section of Pop Hollow Rd. in Anderson Co.(ACSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A mudslide caused officials to close a road in Anderson Co. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carroll Hollow Road between Cooper Drive and Fleetwood Drive was closed in both directions.

Officials asked residents to avoid the area as crews worked to clear the roadway.

A downed tree also closed a road in the county.

ACSO officials said Pop Hollow Rd. near Osborne Rd. was closed while crews worked to remover the tree.

