Some heavy downpours possible as on and off storms move through today

More rain and storms are ahead to start next week.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Mother’s to all the moms out there. For Mother’s Day we’re starting off warm and we’ll finish rather hot and muggy in the afternoon. There are some isolated pockets of rain that will form in the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

I wouldn’t cancel any plans with mom today. I would keep a back-up plan just in case a storm decides to roll over the location you’ll be at. We’ll have a few spotty downpours, mostly west of Interstate 75. These storms will bubble up after lunch. We’ll have a high reaching near 85 for the afternoon.

Overnight, look for a few lingering showers and a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall to near 63 to start Monday. We’ll also have some patches of fog around.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll wake up on Monday to more clouds around and then in the afternoon widespread rain and storms will create some heavy rain at times. Can’t rule out a thunderstorm. The high on Monday will be near 80 in the afternoon.

More rain and storms are ahead for Tuesday and some of these storms have the potential to be a little more strong than what we had on Monday. Tuesday will be much cooler with a high in the mid 70s.

