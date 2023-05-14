White Pine Food City cleared after bomb threat

The area of Mill Street and the Food City shopping center was shut down while the area was cleared, White Pine Police Department officials said.
White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was being evacuated due to a...
White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was being evacuated due to a bomb threat.(City of Huntsville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

“We are working to clear the store as quick as possible,” police officials said. The roads were reopened and the store was cleared within the hour.

UPDATE: Food City has been cleared and all roads have been opened back up. Please be aware that Food City has been...

Posted by White Pine Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevier County
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
After the ceremony, a gun accidentally discharged, according to Lenoir High School officials.
Gun accidentally discharges at East Tenn. high school graduation, officials say
For just five dollars and five canned goods, you can get admission to any of the Top Concepts...
Some East TN residents can get discount admission to Sevier County attractions

Latest News

"We use hickory and oak wood that's actually just split for us right down the road and we...
BBQ becomes front and center in Sevierville
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Some heavy downpours possible as on and off storms move through today
Details about the festival coming up this weekend and what you'll find at Trotter's Whole Hog...
Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival Details
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning