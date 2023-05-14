White Pine Food City cleared after bomb threat
The area of Mill Street and the Food City shopping center was shut down while the area was cleared, White Pine Police Department officials said.
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
“We are working to clear the store as quick as possible,” police officials said. The roads were reopened and the store was cleared within the hour.
