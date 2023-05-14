White Pine Food City cleared after bomb threat

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

“We are working to clear the store as quick as possible,” police officials said. The roads were reopened and the store was cleared within the hour.

UPDATE: Food City has been cleared and all roads have been opened back up. Please be aware that Food City has been... Posted by White Pine Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023

