Woman reconnects with her mother in honor of Mother’s Day

Hand UP for Women, a local nonprofit, is helping one woman reconnect with her family.(WVLT News)
By Ellie Byrd
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For this Mother’s Day, WVLT News spoke to one woman who after several hardships in life is now in recovery and has reconnected with her mother for a special Mother’s Day.

Amanda Hankins has been through everything from homelessness to incarceration. After losing her birth mother, she felt like she had to take on a lot.

“My birth mother, she overdosed in 2018, and I was supposed to be the one to take care of everything, to make the decisions the hard ones but unfortunately, I was in active addiction,” said Hankins.

She found Hand UP for Women, a local nonprofit, because she knew she needed to change for her health but also for her family and her two sons.

“It’s difficult at times. It really is to pick yourself up and redo your life, but it’s been so worth it, and this life is so beautiful,” said Hankins.

Hankins has been clean for more than two years now and is proud to say she now has a relationship with her dad and his wife who she said is her mother. “She shows up. She’s there, she listens, she gives me advice, and I couldn’t have asked for a better woman to be my mom really,” Hankins said.

She said before Hand UP for Women, her mom did not trust her, but now she has been able to spend all the holidays with them including Mother’s Day.

“For them to just look at me and be like, ‘You’re so different,’ and I love it, you know so this Mother’s Day is special for my mom. I tend to not celebrate Mother’s Day for me. but I do for my mother and I mean she should get a whole year,” said Hankins.

Hankins told WVLT News she will soon move in with her mom and dad and live on their farm because she wants her mother to pass down traditions to her.

She hopes that she can soon regain a relationship with her two boys, and she said she is making strides every day to be a part of their lives.

“I just want to say in case my kids see this that I love y’all, and I’m going to keep fighting,” said Hankins.

In July, Hankins will start peer recovery specialist classes to be able to save lives like the ones who saved hers.

