Zoo Knoxville asking for bamboo donations
Zoo Knoxville’s red pandas are in need of bamboo donations, as their diet largely consists of bamboo.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville needs your help! On Saturday, zoo representatives took to Facebook asking for any bamboo donations.
The zoo is in need of the plant for their red pandas. Around 95% of a red panda’s diet is bamboo, so the animals need a lot of it.
Previous Coverage: Zoo Knoxville red pandas make new home in Atlanta
Zoo Knoxville representatives asked anyone who may have bamboo on their property and would like to donate to the furry friends to call (865) 637-5331 ext. 1365.
The Nutritional Services Team is getting an increase in calls due to their message, so it may take longer for them to return a call. Zoo crews can also come out and cut the bamboo for properties within 30 minutes of the zoo.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.