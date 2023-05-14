Zoo Knoxville asking for bamboo donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville needs your help! On Saturday, zoo representatives took to Facebook asking for any bamboo donations.

The zoo is in need of the plant for their red pandas. Around 95% of a red panda’s diet is bamboo, so the animals need a lot of it.

Previous Coverage: Zoo Knoxville red pandas make new home in Atlanta

Zoo Knoxville representatives asked anyone who may have bamboo on their property and would like to donate to the furry friends to call (865) 637-5331 ext. 1365.

The Nutritional Services Team is getting an increase in calls due to their message, so it may take longer for them to return a call. Zoo crews can also come out and cut the bamboo for properties within 30 minutes of the zoo.

Zoo Knoxville is in need of some extra bamboo to help out our red pandas. If you have bamboo on your property and would... Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Friday, May 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.