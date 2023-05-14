Zoo Knoxville fan-favorite animal returns

Big Al and the rest of the tortoises have returned to their outdoor habitats at Zoo Knoxville.
Big Al and the rest of the tortoises have returned to their outdoor habitats at Zoo Knoxville.
Big Al and the rest of the tortoises have returned to their outdoor habitats at Zoo Knoxville.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fan-favorite from Zoo Knoxville has returned from his winter vacation, zoo representatives said.

Big Al and the rest of the tortoises at Zoo Knoxville are back in their outdoor habitats for the summer. Over the winter, the tortoises were moved to the greenhouse to keep warm.

“It’s a great time to stop by and say hi to our hard-shelled friends,” Zoo Knoxville representatives said.

Guess who's back...Big Al and his friends, that's who! Our tortoises have left their winter vacation home in the...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevier County
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
After the ceremony, a gun accidentally discharged, according to Lenoir High School officials.
Gun accidentally discharges at East Tenn. high school graduation, officials say
For just five dollars and five canned goods, you can get admission to any of the Top Concepts...
Some East TN residents can get discount admission to Sevier County attractions

Latest News

"We use hickory and oak wood that's actually just split for us right down the road and we...
BBQ becomes front and center in Sevierville
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Some heavy downpours possible as on and off storms move through today
Details about the festival coming up this weekend and what you'll find at Trotter's Whole Hog...
Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival Details
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning
Zoo Knoxville representatives are asking people to donate any bamboo on their property to help...
Zoo Knoxville asking for bamboo donations