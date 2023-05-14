Zoo Knoxville fan-favorite animal returns
Big Al and the rest of the tortoises have returned to their outdoor habitats at Zoo Knoxville.
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fan-favorite from Zoo Knoxville has returned from his winter vacation, zoo representatives said.
Big Al and the rest of the tortoises at Zoo Knoxville are back in their outdoor habitats for the summer. Over the winter, the tortoises were moved to the greenhouse to keep warm.
“It’s a great time to stop by and say hi to our hard-shelled friends,” Zoo Knoxville representatives said.
