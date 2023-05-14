Zoo Knoxville fan-favorite animal returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fan-favorite from Zoo Knoxville has returned from his winter vacation, zoo representatives said.

Big Al and the rest of the tortoises at Zoo Knoxville are back in their outdoor habitats for the summer. Over the winter, the tortoises were moved to the greenhouse to keep warm.

“It’s a great time to stop by and say hi to our hard-shelled friends,” Zoo Knoxville representatives said.

Guess who's back...Big Al and his friends, that's who! Our tortoises have left their winter vacation home in the... Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.