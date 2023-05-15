Blount Co. middle school honored for fighting for those who fight for us

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carpenters Middle School in Maryville, Tennessee, received the Tennessee Purple Star School award, which is provided to military-friendly schools that are committed to serving families with a connection to the military.

Kelli Newsome was able to attend the program and be there with her son, William. Both she and her husband serve in the military. They said they are blessed to be a part of a school that cares so much for all students.

“It is a challenge having a family because you talk about work-life balance issues. That’s really a work-life balance almost nightmare because you can’t be there. You’re needed somewhere else, but you’re also needed at home and to make that decision, and sometimes to step away from that it’s a really difficult thing,” said Kelli Newsome.

Stories, like the Newsomes, inspired Carpenters Middle School in Blount County to help military-connected families and students have an easier time transitioning. It is one of 27 schools in the state to receive the Tennessee Purple Star School Award. Principal Jordan Ridenour said it’s an honor the school is proud to get.

“Is it bad we’ve already got our spot picked out?” Ridenour said. “We know where our banner is going to be hung: in the front lobby to be on display for all visitors and everyone that comes into our school.”

“We’re also creating a committee next year with our students to have a more smooth transition with welcoming students to our school,” said Ridenour.

A school must complete the following activities and provide evidence they completed it through pictures, videos and others to receive the award.

The school must have an assigned staff Point of Contact (POC) for military-connected students and families. The POC serves as the primary liaison between the family and the school. The POC can be a counselor, administrator, teacher, registrar or another staff member who is well-equipped to support incoming and exiting military students and their families.

The school-based POC must complete a professional development course or session that covers topics outlined by the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) or special considerations for military-connected families and students.

The school must keep up a dedicated webpage with support materials and information for military-connected families and students.

William Newsome was so excited his mom was able to make it to the program because he knows many other parents weren’t able to because they were deployed. He said he is so lucky to go to a school that not only has his back but every other military family’s as well.

“Because I can’t go up to anyone and talk about that, but these people are special, and they can also relate with me to that, and that banner is such an honor to the school as well as her and to me as well because I want to join the army one day because she is a big role model for me,” said William Newsome.

The school has a dedicated webpage on its website for military-connected families that people can go to for more information.

Next year, Carpenters Middle School will have a program for military-connected students to be able to have a buddy that shows them around the school and help’s the transition even more.

