Crews battle large fire at Ky. junkyard

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a junkyard in Laurel County.

The fire happened Monday afternoon at Bolton’s Towing in Corbin, right behind the Pilot at exit 29.

West Knox Fire Department got the call of a single car on fire around 2:30.

When they got there, they saw about eight on fire. That eight quickly turned to dozens.

Around eight other departments from across the region, like Corbin, were quickly called in to help.

One of the main concerns about large fires like this is you don’t know what type of fuel, if any or how much you’re dealing with.

Especially when so many cars are stacked one on top of the other the way they were.

Laurel County fire says about 30 vehicles were on fire at the junkyard, and more than 20 units responded to the scene.

We’re told the fire is now contained and no injuries were reported.

No word yet on how the fire started.

This is a developing story.

