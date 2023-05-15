‘Everyone is locking their doors’ | Neighbors react to double murder in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Jair Romario Martin, 26.

He is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting left two women dead in South Knoxville on Saturday. It’s unclear if there was any connection between the suspect and the victims.

Previous Coverage: Suspect, victims identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say

Police said the victims are Madison Johnson, 22, and Heidi Johnson, 21.

KPD officials said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike.

A neighbor told WVLT News they heard four or five gunshots and the sound of someone screaming. The neighbor said somebody in the house called the police immediately. Plus, the neighbor said people on the block are worried the suspect hasn’t been arrested yet.

“We don’t know where he is,” Summer Shields said. “He could still be in the neighborhood. No one knows. So, it’s kind of pretty scary. Everyone is locking their doors, having to, and be careful where you go.”

Shields said there had been some issues at that house in the past, but it’s otherwise a quiet and safe neighborhood. He said he never thought a double murder would happen on the block.

Anyone with information that could lead to Jair Romario Martin’s arrest is encouraged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers immediately at 865-215-7165.

