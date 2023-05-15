Knoxville man arrested for drag racing, fleeing police at 100+ mph, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged with drag racing and briefly taken into custody early Saturday morning after leading officers on a 100+ mph chase, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News.

The man, Orlando Faw, was reportedly driving a white Mustang and racing a red sports car when the cars passed a marked Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser, prompting the response.

The officer in the cruiser began to follow the two cars, focusing on the Mustang, the report said.

“The Mustang began to flee at speeds varying from 45 to 100 mph disregarding traffic controls and the safety other motorists,” the report said. After that chase, Faw reportedly ran on foot and hid in a bush before being taken into custody.

Faw was charged with drag racing. Officers also said they found drugs on his person and that he was driving on a suspended license without insurance.

