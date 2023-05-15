Knoxville man arrested for drag racing, fleeing police at 100+ mph, report says

A Knoxville man was charged after leading officers on a chase and hiding in a bush, an arrest report states.
Orlando Faw
Orlando Faw(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged with drag racing and briefly taken into custody early Saturday morning after leading officers on a 100+ mph chase, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News.

The man, Orlando Faw, was reportedly driving a white Mustang and racing a red sports car when the cars passed a marked Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser, prompting the response.

The officer in the cruiser began to follow the two cars, focusing on the Mustang, the report said.

“The Mustang began to flee at speeds varying from 45 to 100 mph disregarding traffic controls and the safety other motorists,” the report said. After that chase, Faw reportedly ran on foot and hid in a bush before being taken into custody.

Faw was charged with drag racing. Officers also said they found drugs on his person and that he was driving on a suspended license without insurance.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at 4301 Strolling Drive that took the life of an...
Elderly woman dies in Mother’s Day fire
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was being evacuated due to a...
White Pine Food City cleared after bomb threat
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

Latest News

Mark Joseph Salvador, 74
New Tazewell man arrest after threatening to shoot up bank, arrest report says
The Rural Metro fire department responded to a house fire early Monday morning at 7804 Stanley...
Rural Metro puts out mobile home fire in Powell
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the last few rounds of storms and some damage...
Scattered storms again today, then stronger storms and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
The fire happened around 3:50 a.m. Monday night, according to Rural Metro officials
Rural Metro puts out mobile home fire in Powell