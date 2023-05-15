Knoxville man charged after exposing himself at school during kids football practice, police say

The man exposed himself at Fulton High School while a kids football team was practicing, the report said.
Eric Tuyisenge
Eric Tuyisenge(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody and charged after exposing himself while at Fulton High School during a kids football practice, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News states.

The man, identified as Eric Tuyisenge, was reportedly sat on the practice field at the school around 7 p.m. Thursday when officers arrived, responding to a call. While there, officers spoke to a witness, who pointed Tuyisenge out to them.

The witness “stated he was walking with his daughter around the field when he saw Mr. Tuyisenge holding and rubbing his penis while outside of his pants and fully exposed,” the report said.

Another witness, the coach of the practicing football team, also told officers he had seen Tuyisenge exposing himself, the report said. When officers made contact with Tuyisenge, he reportedly had several cans of Four Loko, an alcoholic drink, on his person.

Tuyisenge was charged with indecent exposure near a victim under 13 and public intoxication.

