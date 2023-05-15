Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site

A woman was reportedly found at an Alcoa Highway crash with gunshot wounds.
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a possible shooting after finding a woman shot near a car crash site on Alcoa Highway, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Monday.

KPD first became involved around 3 a.m. Monday, responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe on Gleason Drive. While there, officers said they found shell casings, but no victims.

A short time later, Erland said, officers found a car they think fled the scene of the shooting and crashed on the Kingston Pike ramp to Alcoa Highway. A woman, who Erland said was a passenger in the car, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead after being taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the woman was suffering from a gunshot wound,” Erland said.

Additionally, Erland said it appeared that many people fired shots in the parking lot of Bebo’s. The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect, victims identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at 4301 Strolling Drive that took the life of an...
Elderly woman dies in Mother’s Day fire
For just five dollars and five canned goods, you can get admission to any of the Top Concepts...
Some East TN residents can get discount admission to Sevier County attractions
White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was being evacuated due to a...
White Pine Food City cleared after bomb threat

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the last few rounds of storms and some damage...
Scattered storms again today, then stronger storms and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Eric Tuyisenge
Knoxville man charged after exposing himself at school during kids football practice, police say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect, victims identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
National Pet Month this May
May marks National Pet Month