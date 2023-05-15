Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a possible shooting after finding a woman shot near a car crash site on Alcoa Highway, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Monday.

KPD first became involved around 3 a.m. Monday, responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe on Gleason Drive. While there, officers said they found shell casings, but no victims.

A short time later, Erland said, officers found a car they think fled the scene of the shooting and crashed on the Kingston Pike ramp to Alcoa Highway. A woman, who Erland said was a passenger in the car, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead after being taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the woman was suffering from a gunshot wound,” Erland said.

Additionally, Erland said it appeared that many people fired shots in the parking lot of Bebo’s. The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.