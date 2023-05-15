May marks National Pet Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - May is National Pet Month, and Young-Williams Animal Center said it’s the perfect time to spoil pets even more than pet owners already do.

“The weather is starting to warm up, and Knoxville is very dog friendly so there are lots of patios you could go to or just take them to get a pup cup,” Chastedy Smith with Young-Williams said.

Smith said pet owners should do anything showing appreciation for their pets, including getting them some of their favorite treats.

“There are so many treat companies out there that would love to spoil your dog,” Smith said.

For people who want a pet, Young-Williams’ ‘Empty the Shelter’ event goes through Monday. All adult dog adoption cost $25.

