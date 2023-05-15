New Tazewell man arrest after threatening to shoot up bank, arrest report says

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Tazewell man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to shoot up a bank in Powell, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News states.

The man, identified as Mark Joseph Salvador, 74, reportedly told a teller that morning at the First US Bank on Emory Road that he was going to return to the bank and shoot everyone in it “if his money was not in his account.” The teller, along with others who had heard Salvador, then told him not to make threats like that, asking if he was joking.

“The suspect was asked if he was joking but did not admit it was a joke and only smiled,” the report said.

Shortly after the exchange, police stopped Salvador as he was parked outside the bank, the report said, and searched his car. Inside, officers said they found a loaded revolver in the middle console, along with unmarked pills believed to be hydrocodone.

Salvador was charged with aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and possession.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.