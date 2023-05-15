Rural Metro puts out mobile home fire in Powell

The fire happened around 3:50 a.m. Monday morning, according to Rural Metro officials
The fire happened around 3:50 a.m. Monday night, according to Rural Metro officials
The fire happened around 3:50 a.m. Monday night, according to Rural Metro officials(Rural Metro)
By Marvin Figgins
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro fire department responded to a house fire early Monday morning at 7804 Stanley Road in the Grand Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Rural Metro official Jeff Bagwell said crews arrived at the mobile home with fire showing from the back door. Everyone inside the home made it out safely and crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Bagwell said there was fire damage where the fire started and smoke damage throughout the home. The homeowners will be staying with family until the home is restored.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at 4301 Strolling Drive that took the life of an...
Elderly woman dies in Mother’s Day fire
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was being evacuated due to a...
White Pine Food City cleared after bomb threat
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the last few rounds of storms and some damage...
Scattered storms again today, then stronger storms and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Scattered storms and plenty of humidity Monday afternoon
Few storms and plenty of humidity Monday
Two people were found shot in the Morningside Gardens area Sunday afternoon, according to...
Knoxville police investigating shooting after 2 shot
The Lady Vols will face Northern Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Lady Vols Softball find out their next challenge on the road to a championship