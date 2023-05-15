Rural Metro puts out mobile home fire in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro fire department responded to a house fire early Monday morning at 7804 Stanley Road in the Grand Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Rural Metro official Jeff Bagwell said crews arrived at the mobile home with fire showing from the back door. Everyone inside the home made it out safely and crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Bagwell said there was fire damage where the fire started and smoke damage throughout the home. The homeowners will be staying with family until the home is restored.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.