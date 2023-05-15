Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.

Officials said the shattered window was located near where the first officer sits.

There were no injuries connected to the incident.

However, someone on board was taken to a hospital following an unrelated medical emergency.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m. Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at 4301 Strolling Drive that took the life of an...
Elderly woman dies in Mother’s Day fire
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was being evacuated due to a...
White Pine Food City cleared after bomb threat
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the last few rounds of storms and some damage...
Scattered storms again today, then stronger storms and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Shark attacks kayak of man fishing
The world's oldest dog, Portugal's Bobi, turns 31 years old. (CNN Portugal)
World's oldest dog turns 31
Mark Joseph Salvador, 74
New Tazewell man arrest after threatening to shoot up bank, arrest report says
Orlando Faw
Knoxville man arrested for drag racing, fleeing police at 100+ mph, report says