Scattered storms again today, then stronger storms and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated rain can pop-up, but storms feed off the heat of the day and impact our late afternoon to evening with the greatest coverage today and tomorrow. But, Tuesday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for a greater risk for some strong to severe storms in the evening.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds and areas of dense fog start the day off. The humidity keeps it warm, with a low of only 63 degrees.

Monday afternoon is similar to the last couple of days, with a mix of sun and clouds and then some rain and storms developing and moving through. We’re peaking at a 40% in the late afternoon to evening. We’ll top out around 83 degrees, but it feels several degrees warmer yet again. We’ll let you know when heavy rain or lightning are near you through the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Tonight starts out with scattered rain and storms, but then it drops off and fog develops again. We’ll only cool to around 65 degrees, with some pockets of rain and storms returning by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday (WVLT)

Tuesday evening, 5 to 9 PM is when we’re focused on the risk for stronger to severe storm. We’ll go up to a 60% coverage of our area seeing those downpours and storms. After a high of 81 degrees, which yet again feels hotter because of the humidity.

The humidity drops off midweek! We’ll be around 80 and partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Wednesday. The mornings are milder, thanks to that lower humidity. We’ll stay around 80 degrees for a high through the end of the week!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, another round of rain and storms heads our way for Saturday, with some “cooler” days in the mid to upper 70s.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

