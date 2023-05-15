WATCH: Jefferson County deputy chases, arrests wrong-way driver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who was driving the wrong way on I-40 on Monday.

Close to 4:00 a.m., JCSO deputies were sent to mile marker 419 after a caller reported that a driver was driving the wrong way on I-40 East.

Deputy Brandon Bullins saw the car near mile marker 415 and tried to stop the vehicle by stopping his cruiser in the lane the driver was using, but the driver would not slow down. Bullins quickly swerved out of the way and began chasing the car.

Sergeant R. Payne got on the interstate at around mile marker 412 and started to chase the driver, who reportedly disregarded emergency equipment from the cruiser.

Payne then hit the car with his cruiser to try and stop the driver, whose car then spun out and stopped.

JCSO officials said that the driver, Deandre L. Loyd, 33 of Detroit, was arrested and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Loyd was charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, possession of schedule II for resale and possession of schedule IV for resale.

