WVLT First Alert Weather Day Tuesday as strong storms move through

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered storms and downpours will taper off as we move through the night giving us another chance for patchy dense fog to start Tuesday morning. Some of the storms Tuesday could be on the strong to severe side and that’s why we have a WVLT First Alert Day in place for Tuesday evening.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain will slowly come to an end as we head through the overnight outside of any showers that develop across Southeast Kentucky by day break. You’ll want to allow yourself extra time heading to work and school tomorrow as we deal with areas of patchy dense fog once again. Mild and muggy starts will continue with lows starting out in the lower to middle 60s.

Sunshine will return as we head into the afternoon mixing with cloud cover at times. This will aid as fuel to showers and storms that develop during the afternoon as some of them turn strong to even severe. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain along with frequent lightning are the biggest concerns with any of the storms. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s before the storms roll through. The First Alert Day goes from 5-9 p.m. before the storms push east and drier weather settles in.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lower humidity will return for our Wednesday and that will be the pick of the week with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Unfortunately, the break in humidity doesn’t last long as we see the chance for a stray shower to return both Thursday and Friday.

Our next opportunity for widespread rain returns by Saturday as some cooler temperatures move in behind the front.

Sunshine returns as we head into the middle of the week (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.