Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead

Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.
Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport Highway, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.(WSMV)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly crash in Sevier County killed one person on Monday afternoon, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

The report said that one vehicle, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Kobe Jack, 23, was traveling northbound on Newport Highway. A 2007 Hummer H3 driven by Jesse Lohr, 29, was traveling southbound on the highway.

Jack reportedly crossed the yellow line into the southbound lanes, and Jesse Lohr swerved to avoid Jack’s Civic. However, Jack’s car still hit Jesse Lohr head-on.

Jack was killed in the crash, according to the report. Jesse Lohr and his passenger, Kelly Lohr, 29, were also injured.

THP reported that Jack was not wearing a seat belt, but the Lohrs were.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando Faw
Knoxville man arrested for drag racing, fleeing police at 100+ mph, report says
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wound at car crash site
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton...
Man found dead off Clinton Highway, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect, victims identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Nice weather ahead for Wednesday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for strong storms this evening, nicer for our Wednesday
Driver pleads guilty in 2021 crash that killed Hardin Valley Academy teen
Driver pleads guilty in 2021 crash that killed Hardin Valley Academy teen
WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley helped one Pond Gap Elementary teacher earn some points.
Pond Gap Elementary holds Teacher Appreciation Week ‘Survivor’ games
Oak Ridge Police Department officials are searching for this missing woman
Oak Ridge Police Department searching for missing woman