Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly crash in Sevier County killed one person on Monday afternoon, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

The report said that one vehicle, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Kobe Jack, 23, was traveling northbound on Newport Highway. A 2007 Hummer H3 driven by Jesse Lohr, 29, was traveling southbound on the highway.

Jack reportedly crossed the yellow line into the southbound lanes, and Jesse Lohr swerved to avoid Jack’s Civic. However, Jack’s car still hit Jesse Lohr head-on.

Jack was killed in the crash, according to the report. Jesse Lohr and his passenger, Kelly Lohr, 29, were also injured.

THP reported that Jack was not wearing a seat belt, but the Lohrs were.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.