Driver pleads guilty in 2021 crash that killed Hardin Valley Academy teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The driver in a crash that killed a Hardin Valley Academy senior in 2021 has pled guilty, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

John Boles was 21 at the time of the crash, accused of driving under the influence and crashing a truck, filled with eight people, on New Henderson Road in Anderson County. Madison Percell, 18, died after the crash.

Previous Coverage: Man accused of driving drunk in crash that killed Hardin Valley teen

Now, Boles will face 90 days of house arrest, must wear a SCRAM ankle monitor device for two years, take random drug screenings, attend a DUI school and a MADD Victim Impact Panel and pay court costs.

