First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty rain and storms are developing today, but the WVLT First Alert Weather Day is focused on the front’s downpours and stronger to severe this evening.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have stray showers this morning, with a mix of clearing and clouds. Fog is developing where the sky clears. We start the day already very warm at 65 degrees.

We have a mix of sun and clouds and isolated rain and storms developing today. The hot, humid combo continues, with a high of 81 degrees that feels hotter! Stay hydrated and have notifications turned on in your WVLT First Alert Weather app.

First Alert Weather Day timing and severe storm risks. (WVLT)

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day is from 5 to 9 PM, as storms moving on the North Plateau around 5 PM and move southeast across our area around 7 PM for the Valley and then 8 to 9 PM in the Smokies before it moves on. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain along with frequent lightning apply to most of the line, with some stronger to severe storms bringing the potential for damaging wind, hail, and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Tonight is mostly cloudy with scattered rain and general storms becoming spotty, with a low of 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Humidity and clouds decrease Wednesday, with a high of 80 degrees. A stray leftover shower is only around for the morning.

We’ll see spotty rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon, with a high of 80 degrees that feels a little warmer. We’ll see a stray pop-up Friday as well.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the next front’s rain and storms move in Saturday, bring highs back to the 70s this weekend.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.